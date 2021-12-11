Alia Bhatt's busy putting her best ethnic foot forward for the promotions of her upcoming movie, RRR. SS Rajamouli's directorial will be her regional debut and she couldn't have asked for a better filmmaker. After strutting in style in a traditional red saree by Sabyasachi and later simple black ethnic outfit by Payal Khandwala, Bhatt opted for six yards once again and this time, a stunning Kanchivaram was her choice. Styled by ace stylist, Ami Patel, Alia's look was conceptualised and revolved around her character 'Sita' from the movie. RRR Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt Steals the Limelight As She Opts for a Red Saree With Sparkly Blouse at the Event (View Pics).

Alia's turquoise green Kanchivaram saree proved why handloom sarees never disappoint. Though the weave was simple, it looked elegant and extremely classy. Alia further ditched all the jewellery and settled for a pair of statement earrings instead. She further completed her look with highlighted cheeks, matt pink lips, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and nude eye makeup. She tied her hair in a neat bun to go with her traditional look of the day. Alia did strike a chord with her ethnic choice of outfit and we can't wait to see more from her promotional wardrobe. Alia Bhatt’s Glimpse As Sita in SS Rajamouli’s Film RRR Has Left Fans Curious! (View Pic).

Alia Bhatt for RRR Promotions

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia will be paired with Ram Charan in Rajamouli's RRR. Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn will also have a cameo in this movie. RRR will be Rajamouli's next venture after Baahubali and the hype around this is only natural. While the trailer received a thunderous response from the viewers, here's waiting for the film to hit the big screens.

