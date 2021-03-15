Alia Bhatt gave a sneak peak of her character's look as Sita in SS Rajamouli's film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The makers are all set to release the first look of Alia on March 15, 11am. Alia teased a silhouette poster where she can be seen sitting in front the idol of Lord Rama. Apart from Alia, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in vital roles.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

