Angelina Jolie is the cover girl for British Vogue's March issue and the actress has spilt beans on her separation with Brad Pitt for the first time ever. While revealing how she feels more comfortable in her 40s, the actress also insists on trying to find her happy place. Angelina has evolved tremendously in all these years and from being bold in her younger days to someone so matured - her journey has been terrific and inspiring. Probably that's the reason when the team at British Vogue sat to conceptualise her photoshoot, the word 'elegance' could have been their mood board. Angelina Jolie Roots for ‘Wicked Women’ Who Don’t Follow Rules, Maleficent Star Dazzles on the Cover of ELLE.

Angelina's pictures in her new photoshoot aren't hot or tempting but they redefine the word elegant. Pairing her monochrome separates with a chic trenchcoat and barely-there accessories, Angelina was able to exude power and confidence. Her pictures look rich and emote self-love. The woman has seen such beautiful and successful years in her life but has fought her own struggles simultaneously. A mum to six kids, Jolie has successfully embraced motherhood and the lady whom we see shining on the cover is also a woman of substance, someone worth admiring. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

In her interaction with British Vogue, the Tomb Raider said, "I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body," when asked if she's at a happy stage in her life currently. Jolie and Pitt's separation in 2016 was rather shocking to hear but they have managed to sail through their emotions. While we always admired her, her recent interaction has only amplified our respect and admiration further.

