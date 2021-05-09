Ankita Lokhande maybe still finding her base in Bollywood but the actress' style-o-meter was always too cool to handle. The Pavitra Rishta actress has always been an ardent fashion lover who likes to set the ball rolling. With her curly hair, she often infuses drama into the most basic of outfits and we are compelled to get smitten by her. With her chic choices and stunning sense of style, she easily finds a place in the list of best-dressed celebs. Ankita Lokhande to Be a Part of Pavitra Rishta’s Digital Sequel, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Character to Get a New Face.

Speaking of Ankita and fashion, the actress was recently spotted wearing an olive green dress for a casual outing and that grabbed our attention. The tie-up dress with an asymmetric hemline is the perfect pick for your day wardrobe and we loved the way she paired it with black sunglasses and nude heels. Ankita kept her styling extremely simple with minimal makeup and hair tied in a simple bun. It was a charming look that did wonders on our mind. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 and she's now gearing up to play the lead in Iti. Not much is known about this project and makers are keeping things under wraps. And while we can wait for that, we can't wait for the stunner to make her next appearance. Hopefully, she does it very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).