Arjun Rampal celebrates his birthday today and while the past couple of weeks have been not-so-good for him, it's time we celebrate him for his achievements. From being a model to an actor, Arjun's definitely come a long way in the industry and his journey has been inspiring for so many, Arjun's ramp walk shenanigans were often discussed before he entered Bollywood as a hunk in Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and since then, there has been no looking back for him. Arjun Rampal Shares Adorable Pic Twinning With Son Arik in the Balcony (See Pic).

Arjun's sartorial attempts have always been charming and the way he carries himself is impressive if nothing else. With his smart casuals and dapper formals, he has managed to find himself a place in the list of most well-dressed men in B-town. Being a model certainly helps and Rampal's managed to nail it to the hilt with all his appearances. While his ethnic outings have been dapper, his street-style has been equally drool-worthy. An eye candy for all the girls out there, he's a charmer waiting to woo your hearts, all day, every day. Nail Polish Teaser: Arjun Rampal’s Mysterious Courtroom Thriller Looks Dark (Watch Video).

As the Don actor gets ready to celebrate his birthday, we take some time out to appreciate his brilliant fashion outings. You can join us in admiring him.

Checkered Shirt Never Looked So Good!

Arjun Rampal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Someone Who Can Make Basic Joggers and Sweatshirt Look Happening

Dapper in his Semi-formals

That's How You Do Ethnic Fashion Right

Charming in Formals

Casual Style Done Right

Being a father of three, Arjun can easily fall under the categories of handsome daddies of Bollywood. He's smart, dashing and a perfect jawline to ogle over. His heavenly voice can make girls go weak in their knees and you can add his amazing presenting skills to it and get yourself a lethal combination. We hope the year ahead is a successful one for him and that he never stops impressing us with his amazing style file. Until then, have a great day man! Happy Birthday!

