Beat Pe Thumka Vs Nimbooda? Urvashi Rautela’s Attire in Her Latest Number Looks Like a Rip-Off of the Iconic Aishwarya Rai Outfit From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Fashion is a tricky business as at times an inspired outfit can also be termed as copied. Why are we saying this? As recently Urvashi Rautela unveiled her new song titled Beat Pe Thumka and it has an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan connection. Yep, that's correct! The song sees Urvashi dancing her heart out with full energy, but if you are the one who is fashion-obsessed then you might have caught the details till now. As Rautela's blue outfit reminds us of Aishwarya Rai from the Nimbooda song, courtesy Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Diet Sabya ‘Praises’ Urvashi Rautela after She Blatantly Copies Taylor Swift’s Iconic Metallic Balmain Dress (See Pics).

From the exquisite jewellery, the shade of the outfit to even the ada and bubbliness of Urvashi, all thing seems to be inspired by Aishwarya. While the Bachchan bahu's ghagra was short in her song, Urvashi's lehenga is of full length in her's. Not just the dress, even the hair extension (hairdo) looks like a leaf from Aishwarya's Nimbooda look. We wonder if the makers did this purposely or it was just a style coincidence? Is the creativity of the designers gone for a toss? We leave the decision to you, watch and compare. Urvashi Rautela Blatantly COPIES Gigi Hadid's Instagram Caption, Netizens Troll Her Again!

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Song Below:

Here's Aishwarya's Nimbooda Song:

Well, taking fashion inspiration is not at all bad, but at the same time, we think to go for something blatantly similar can't also be ignored. We also feel this style crime should be reported to Diet Sabya, who will make the news official, right? What's your take on this? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!