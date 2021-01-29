Pantsuits! The working girl's archetype wardrobe piece keeps revisiting us every season in renewed forms. With the fall fashion officially underway, making that pantsuit commitment is our #GirlCrush Bhumi Pednekar. Dishing out some empowering #WorkingGirl vibes, her burgundy Nikhil Thampi pant suit had us hooked. The archetype piece of the working girl’s wardrobe is coming back even more strongly with wild prints and very contemporary shapes. A quintessential outsider who keeps the chutzpah going with her versatility, both on-screen and off-screen. Bhumi spins an experimental style play with fashion stylist Pranita Shetty with a carefully developed knack for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame.

Bhumi is often helmed as a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there. Here is a closer look at Bhumi's pantsuit moment. Bhumi Pednekar's Colourful Separates for Durgamati Promotions May Not Strike a Chord with Fashion Aficionados.

Bhumi Pednekar - Pantsuit Chic

A burgundy toned Nikhil Thampi pantsuit featuring 3D floral embellishments was paired off with vinyl strap heels, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar in Saaksha & Kinni for Durgamati Promotions.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Kajal Yadav aka Kitty in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma.

