BLACKPINK's Jennie is unstoppable and proves why she is a force to be reckoned with in the glamour world. The 25-year-old K-pop idol shared an array of racy snaps from her latest photoshoot with DAZED KOREA magazine, who dubbed her as 'Jennie, The Invincible.' The lead vocalist and the global ambassador of Calvin Klein presented the brand's collection, everything from casual to lingerie line, winterwear to pullovers. BLACKPINK's Lisa Puts Best Fashion Foot Forward on Instagram After Making Full Recovery From COVID-19 (View Pics).

Jennie, who is known for her bold photoshoots, especially as the ambassador for Calvin Klein, left her fans and followers on Instagram sweating buckets yet again. She stripped down to lingerie in many stills; however, there is one snap, in particular, that's hotter than the equator is the one in a pair of white bra and panty with a shirt as cover. She is seen relaxing in the pool. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Look at all the pics of BLACKPINK's Jennie from her DAZED KOREA shoot.

Here's a Look at Jennie's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

The Invincible

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

The World At Her Feet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Speechless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Like, Seriously - We're Speechless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

And Another Mind-Blowing Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Blinks Are Excited

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

And That's A Wrap (All Pun Intended)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 데이즈드 코리아 DAZED KOREA (@dazedkorea)

Apart from her smoking hot photoshoot, Jennie was also trending on social media after BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, accidentally followed her on Instagram. However, soon, he unfollowed after realising his mistake. Tae Tae took to Weverse, a Korean social media platform to explain the confusion as he writes, "Is there a way to get rid of the 'recommended' friends list here on this Insta thing?.... It's a scary app." The seven BTS members - RM, Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope, launched their solo Instagram accounts on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).