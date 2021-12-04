BLACKPINK’s star attraction Lisa made her Instagram come back by posting a series of fashionable photos. The 24-year-old singer-dancer returned after fully recovering from COVID-19. Last month, Lisa had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been out of action since. However, on December 4, YG Entertainment released an official statement on Lisa’s recovery. She, too, announced her return by sharing a bunch of pictures on a Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform after a hiatus.

Lisa looked stylish as ever in a button-down shirt and a pair of velvet pants with a colourful printed bandana tied around her neck. She continues to sport the pink bob haircut and look fresh as a daisy.

Check Out Lisa's New Pics on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

