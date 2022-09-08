Brahmastra will be forever special to Alia Bhatt for so many reasons. Firstly, she fell in love with her man, Ranbir Kapoor on this movie's set. Secondly, this will be their first release together post marriage and finally, she embraced motherhood and flaunted her baby bump while on its promotions. This Ayan Mukherji directorial is finally hitting the big screens after much delay and the excitement for which is at an all-time high. And Ms Bhatt didn't miss a chance to make its promotions a worthwhile affair. Brahmastra Trailer Out! Twitterati Praises Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Chemistry And The VFX In This Ayan Mukerji Directorial.

Alia Bhatt opted for Anaita Shroff Adajania as her stylist this time and their association yielded some happening and not-so-happening results. She initially started with a rather boring styling when she picked a pink ruffled top with a waistcoat and jeans (by Gucci) but picked up some pace soon after. Her outfits later went from good to better to best! Of course, we have our own set of favourites but overall, it was a good attempt that deserves a round of applause (even for their few blunders). To elaborate on this, let's quickly have a look at Alia's style file for Brahmastra promotions. Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Romantic Track by Arijit Singh Is the Biggest Love Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra is set to release on September 9, 2022! The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. We also know that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the movie, so that's another big thing to look out for.

