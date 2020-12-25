That actress Surbhi Chandna is a stunner is quite obvious. And that is very evident from the actress' on-screen and off screen image. The lady's Instagram is full of pictures of her on and off screen style statements and every single one of them is impressive AF. From trendy and edgy sarees in Naagin 5 to eye-catching western wear in her personal life, Surbhi is fast becoming a fashion icon to many. And for Christmas 2020, Surbhi quite literally shone in flashy number. Naagin 5 Actress Surbhi Chandna Stuns In A Pastel Ruffle Lehenga And We Are In Awe! (View Post).

Bringing in the Christmas cheer this year, Surbhi went off to an undisclosed (we bet its somewhere in south India given Surbhi showed off a south-Indian thali) location. However, her flashy silver number caught all our attention. Yo or Hell No? Surbhi Chandna's Red Lehenga Choli for Diwali 2020 Celebration.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Surbhi wore a short silver dress tied at the waist and posed seductively in a bathtub with boyfriend Karnn Sharma clicking away. The actress struck to the nude pallette for her makeup but accessorised her look with a few rings and an intertwining neck piece. In short, she looked bomb!

