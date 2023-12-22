Tis the season! Aren't we all reading this everywhere? The season of 'giving and gifting' is here and the festive spirit can be felt in the air. For those who have elaborate Christmas plans but need some help in deciding the right outfit, we can help you out. Christmas Eve demands you to dress up in red outfits to soak in all the X-mas vibes. Now red as a colour is not very hard to find in your wardrobes but for those who need some styling tips, we have curated a list of beloved beauties donning beautiful red attire just for y'all. Christmas 2023 Outfit Ideas: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday's Cute Dresses To Wear for Xmas Celebration.

From Ananya Panday's boho maxi dress to Janhvi Kapoor's bodycon outfits, the suggestions are so many. And only you can make the call on what kind of silhouette you wish to wear this year. If you are a sucker for prints, stick to printed dresses that look fun. But if you are someone who loves her dresses or anything subtle enough, opt for midis to suit the occasion. Christmas Eve is not your typical regular evening. The occasion is special and hence your attire should also be one. So before you zero in on your outfit for the celebration, take some cues from our B-town beauties and get ready to slay on this important night. Tara Sutaria Hosts Christmas Soirée! Orhan Awatramani aka Orry Attends the Party and Calls It as a ‘Fabulous Evening’ (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose red hot outfit did you like the most?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2023 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).