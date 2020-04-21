Colourblocking Finery! When Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor Paid an Ode to the Fierce Trend!

Colourblocking Finery (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The ever-evolving world of fashion is whimsical, innovative and experimental. The much-loved and bold trend of colour-blocking is omnipresent. The Bollywood brigade too has paid its ode to this raging and now evergreen trend time and again. The underlying principle of combining different colours and hues to create a more modest colour pair or go wilder. While ethnic ensembles with their bright and festive colour blocking finery is a regular affair for us, doing so in contemporary western ensembles is a tricky trend to confront. Ahead we rounded up a style capsule of colour blocking vibes from the style directories of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to allow a lesson in the finer nuances of acing this vibe.

Modern at its core, colour blocking as a trans-seasonal vibe allows even the dullest neutrals of tan, camel, grey a new lease of life with that generous pop of vibrant color. Additionally, colour-blocked outfits are best accompanied with only with minimalist accessories.

Deepika Padukone - A Dot Went for a Walk Book Launch

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's ensemble featured a fuchsia one-shouldered top tucked into a pair of high-waist and cropped red pants from Gauri and Nainika. Pink rose fuchsia satin pumps from Balenciaga, delicate pearl earrings, a flawless bronzed makeup featuring delicately lined eyes, nude lips and defined eyebrows, an easy and slightly messy low back updo completed her look. Deepika Padukone's Colourful Saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee Is a Dream Number!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Elle Beauty Awards 2019

Styled by Malini Banerji, Kareena opted for a colour blocked Sachin and Babi dress with a pair of pink Louboutins, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Dance India Dance 7

Giving her sleek black gown a dash of green, Kareena opted for a Ziad Germanos colour-blocked ensemble with strappy heels from Truffle Collection, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - What Women Want Season 2

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena teamed a one-shoulder bodysuit from Asos with a neon pencil skirt from Reteofete. Jewellery from Metallurgy, subtle glam and sleek hair completed her look, Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Living a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams, Her Wordy Tee Shirt Certainly Says So!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2019

Acing colour blocking, Sonam flaunted a voluminous gown by Celia Kritharioti with a crisp updo, subtle makeup and baubles. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Replendence in Raw Mango!

Shraddha Kapoor - Saaho Promotions

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was a halter neck ensemble from Safiyaa accentuated by a textured low back ponytail, subtle makeup and nude pumps. Shraddha Kapoor Shines Like a Supernova Starshine and We Are Hooked!

Hina Khan - Hacked Promotions

Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina teamed separates from Forever 21 and Ona giving us a fine lesson in winter colour blocking whilst slipping into multi-coloured mules from Fyor. Gold-toned earrings from Zohra, a top knot and subtle glam completed her look. Hina Khan’s After Shower Selfie Is Here To Wash Away All Your 'Troubles' With Some 'Bubbles'.

Athiya Shetty - Filmfare Awards 2019

A silk coloured blocked gown by Bhibhu Mohapatra was teamed with a low back textured ponytail, glossy glam and earrings. Athiya Shetty Posts a Selfie Wearing a Striped Tee! Here’s Why Her Obsession With the Lined Print Is Fabulously Chic!

Alia Bhatt - Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019

Styled by Ami Patel, it was a draped top with wide bottom trousers from Safiyaa were teamed with open-toed sandals, textured hair and subtle glam.

Ananya Panday - SOTY 2 Trailer Launch

A Manish Malhotra ensemble with Black Balloon jewellery, subtle glam and textured waves completed her look.

A whiff of confidence, some imagination, mood and an experimental streak all are the key elements to wearing the colour blocking trend. Celebrity wardrobe inspirations pave a way to rocking even the most unlikely colour blocking. Which of these celebrities wore colour blocking the best? Drop a comment and stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates.