Deepika Padukone is certainly amongst the world's leading ladies who are taking the entertainment scenario by storm. The actress is already eyeing Hollywood and while she's at it, she's also busy making appearances on various international platforms like the Cannes Film Festival this year. Louis Vuitton's house ambassador, DP has come a long way since her entry into Bollywood and her fandom has only multiplied by ten folds. While she has cemented her place as a fashionista, the one constant thing that continues to impress us is her earrings collection! Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

One look at Deepika's earrings and you wonder if her ears are alright! No, her earrings are definitely pretty and gorgeous but they also look so heavy! Maybe they are, maybe they aren't but they sure look stunning. The Bajirao Mastani actress is obsessed with her ear lobes and likes picking some fancy designs for them. From traditional to antique and modern, she experiments with all the different types and we are all hearts for it. We recently bookmarked an entire range of her earpieces that we personally adore and thought about sharing the same with y'all. So, let's have a look! Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

These Earrings Look Super Heavy!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Beautiful Pair

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We're Eyeing This Already!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple and Elegant

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love for Danglers

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Royal Pair

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's Definitely Obsessed with Heavy Earrings

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, do you agree with us when we say her collection is the best of all? Yes or yes?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).