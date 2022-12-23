Anushka Sharma recently made headlines when she called Puma for using her pictures without her permission. And just while we thought it was highly irresponsible of the brand to not seek her permission, we realise it was a mere publicity stunt! The brand was roping in Sharma as its newest brand ambassador and this was a good way to make some buzz. Their association, however, made us curious to think about different actors and their relationships with different athleisure brands. 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan: 6 Hot Stills of Deepika Padukone From The Song That Will Make You Sweat!

Now when we say relationship, we are talking about brand ambassadors. Reebok, Puma and Adidas are amongst the most popular athleisure brands, not just in India but also globally. And keeping the popularity of our Bollywood celebs in mind, these brands have targeted and roped in various Indian celebs to be their face. Just like Anushka Sharma endorses Puma, we have other B-town beauties associating their names with other popular brands. Let's have a quick look at them. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Anushka Sharma, Whose Sabyasachi Saree Will You Pick?

Deepika Padukone for Adidas

After endorsing Nike for a brief period of time, Deepika Padukone was roped in by Adidas as their new face. The actress took to her Instagram account in 2021 to announce their new partnership and inaugurate their new line of products.

Katrina Kaif for Reebok

Katrina is another big name who's associated with athleisure giant, Reebok. Their official announcement was made in 2021 when Kat shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot for the brand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Puma

Before Puma roped in Anushka Sharma for their brand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was already a celebrity brand ambassador for them. However, the more the merrier, they say, right? With Sharma's inclusion, their popularity just when from being strong to stronger.

Anushka Sharma for Puma

Anushka is the latest celeb to join the likes of Deepika and Katrina and associate her name with an athleisure brand.

