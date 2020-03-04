Deepika Padukone Stuns in an Airport Look So Classy That You Won't Be Able to Look Away (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Deepika Padukone is easily one of the best-dressed actresses when it comes to airport fashion. We often see the actress make stunning appearances every time she steps out. The actress sure knows how to give boss lady vibes and her recent airport pictures were surely high on that. We recently reported that the actress who was supposed to attend Paris Fashion Week 2020 cancelled her attendance owing to Coronavirus outbreak. While we are not sure where the actress jetted off to, all we can say is that she looked super stunning and we can't wait to ape this look soon. Deepika Padukone Mixes Battle Ropes With Lungi Dance And, Voila, We Have the Cutest Video of the Day.

Deepika was seen sporting an all-green look. We have to say we are totally in love with this particular shade of green. The high-waisted trousers teamed up with a jacket and some gorgeous heels looked absolutely superb. She finished her look with dark shades which made her look like a total diva. Deepika is known for her classy airport looks and this one surely gets a ten on ten from us. Check out pictures of Deepika Padukone's airport look here. Deepika Padukone Is Also A Fan Of Taimur! Wants to Steal Him From Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Watch Video).

Deepika Padukone's Classy Airport Here:

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone kicked off 2020 with Chhapaak. The actress will be next seen along with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. She will be essaying the role Kapil Dev's wife in the film. Recently, the actress' first look as Romi Dev was released and we have to say the actress looked absolutely stunning. The film is all set to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.