Demi Lovato is one amazing persona who's literally got it all. Not only is she a phenomenal singer, she's also a talented actress and what we love even more about her is that she's a total fashionista. The American singer who started off her journey with Disney danced her way into our hearts with her amazing vocals and an even better personality. Despite all the ups and downs that she's been through, Lovato braves it all with her smile and keeps inspiring her fans. The "I Love Me" singer has the coolest fashion sense and we absolutely love her picks, be it for a vacay or a red carpet event. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.

As Lovato celebrates her birthday on August 20 and turns 28, we look at some of her most stylish fashion outings that totally has us swoon over her looks. Demi has a gorgeous sense of style that always compliments well for the event she's at. She knows how to put her best fashion foot forward always. The songstress has an elegant taste and some of her usual picks when it comes to accessories include hoops, sneakers, and bold lip shades. We particularly also love how Demi keeps experimenting with her hairstyles. As we celebrate the singer's birthday, here's a look at her best fashion outings. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Get Engaged! Here's Looking At the Couple's Love-Filled Pictures That Prove the Duo Are Made for Each Other.

The Voluminous White Dress At Grammy Awards 2019:

Bold Black Gown With a Plunging Neckline at Time 100 Gala:

View this post on Instagram Time 100 Gala #DemiLovatoFashion @ddlovato A post shared by 👑DEMI LOVATO FASHION👑 (@lovatopicture) on Apr 9, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

Cool and Casual in an Animal Print Dress:

Red Hot in Keyhole Plunging Neckline Dress!

View this post on Instagram Buenas noches❤ #DemiLovatoFashion @ddlovato A post shared by 👑DEMI LOVATO FASHION👑 (@lovatopicture) on Feb 20, 2019 at 8:17pm PST

Shining Bright in a Metallic Silver Dress

Glowing in a Yellow Cocktail Dress:

We bet these fashion outings of Demi Lovato are sure to inspire you for your fashion picks. The songstress always manages to look fresh in whatever she chooses to wear and never forgets to add an extra bit of zing to her look with that dazzling smile. Here's wishing the singer a very Happy Birthday and hope she continues to keep us inspired with not only her songs but also her fashion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).