Yuzvendra Chahal got married to his girlfriend Dhanashree Verma on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The Indian cricketer took to social media to make the official announcement about his wedding. It is understood that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Gurugramn and congratulatory wishes for the couple started flooding on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Wedding Pics OUT: Indian Cricketer Shares Beautiful Photos From Marriage Ceremony on Social Media.

’22.12.10. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!’ wrote the Indian cricketer while also sharing some beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony. The couple had announced their engagement in August of this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were one of the firsts to congratulate the Indian cricketer on his special day. 'Wishing the duo a lifelong, happy partnership,' wrote the IPL franchise on their social media. ‘Many congrats on your wedding @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree! Best wishes’ wrote Vikrany Gupta.

RCB

Yuzi 2⃣2⃣. 1⃣2⃣ Caught and bowled Dhanashree. Wishing the duo a lifelong, happy partnership 😇 https://t.co/Ede7bjPFj4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 22, 2020

Vikrant Gupta

Many congrats on your wedding @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree! Best wishes — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 22, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Wasim Jaffer

No matter how many matches you go to, she'll be the match you'll always come back to. Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree :) https://t.co/RbnEdSeCPq — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 22, 2020

BCCI

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Xstzkpez4j — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal was recently a part of the limited-overs Indian team which faced Australia in the three-match ODI and T20I series, played a huge role in leading the Men in Blue to a series win in the shortest format. The 30-year-old will take no part in the Test series where India lost the first game of the series but would hope that they can bounce back in the Boxing Day Test.

