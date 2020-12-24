Dia Mirza with her carefully curated fashion arsenal is always a hoot! A recent style of hers giving the always chic bohemian style a spin with a dressed-up version had us hooked. With the #LocalForVocal vibe resonating strongly, this look serves as just the right flavour for replenishing your holiday wardrobe. Dia unfailingly oozes an understated elegance in all kinds of styles - a versatility that often sees her playing muse to homegrown as well as luxe international labels with equal and enviable elan. Whether its a simple dress or an opulent creation, we love how Dia has mastered a subtle knack of infusing life with bare minimum add ons and of course, a natural or dewy glam along with a naturally wavy hair game. From a debut in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to dabbling into production, travel show anchoring and being an environmentalist, all along, her remarkable fashion game has only attained sartorial underlining.

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia urges you to refresh your holiday wardrobe with this worthy bohemian dress. Here is a closer look at Dia's chic style. Dia Mirza Is Pretty Chic in Pink, Her Jamdani Saree Looks Like a Subtle Festive Must Have!

Dia Mirza - Boho Mood

It was a quirky printed maxi dress with cami straps, a criss-cross back and a sleek cutout in the centre by Verb. Dainty earrings, a half updo and subtle makeup completed her look. Dia Mirza Radiates a Subdued Pink Glow in a Rs. 58,000 Anarkali!

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia Mirza was last seen as Manyata Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju and in the Zee5 web series Kaafir. Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

