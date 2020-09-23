This girl needs no introduction! As a poster girl for all things fit, fabulous, sultry and chic, and a millennial to reckon with, Disha Patani swears by those basic sporty vibes, be it a promotional event or a date night out! But trust her to give the good old dress a worthy tap. This time around, it was a sunflower printed mini dress with a plunging neckline and accompanied by subtle glam and wavy hair. Scorching up the social media with her exceptional dance moves or setting things alight with her million-dollar cute smile, Disha Patani maybe just a few films old in Bollywood but she sure is a Girl in Progress. An enviably toned frame coupled with a radiant smile and a worthy testimony of her immense fandom is a whopping 39.8 million followers on Instagram.

A quintessential outsider, Disha Patani debuted with the critically and commercially acclaimed movie, M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story in 2016. Disha is every stylist’s delight when she isn’t scorching up our Instagram feeds with her sleek dance moves, she is being fit, fabulous, posting those inspirational workout videos and posts. Making a point for the laidback millennial style every time, here's a closer look at how Disha channelled the cute but also the glamorous girl-next-door vibe. Disha Patani Is a Sight to Behold As She Glams Up In a Summery Floral Dress.

Disha Patani - Sunshine Girl

A sunflower printed mini dress with a plunging neckline and a ruffled hemline was paired with heart-shaped earrings, a dainty necklace, subtle glam and wavy hair. Disha Patani Is a Sight to Behold As She Glams Up In a Summery Floral Dress.

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang as Sara Nambiar and made a special appearance in the song, Do You Love Me for Baaghi 3. She will be seen as Tina Kapadia in KTina with Akshay Oberoi and in Radhe with Salman Khan.

