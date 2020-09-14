Disha Patani is known setting the internet on fire every now and then with her flawless pictures and recently, the actress did exactly that as she took to her social media to share a series of pictures sporting a gorgeous floral dress and looking her prettiest. Patani has a massive fan following who absolutely dig her style and these recent pictures have only added to their love for the Baaghi 2 star. Patani often takes to her social media to share goofy selfies and also cute pictures with her pets and the recent pictures are equally adorable. Disha Patani Resumes Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Shares a Smiling Pic From Her Vanity.

In a series of snaps, Disha was recently seen flaunting a floral sunflower dress as she posed with her gorgeous tresses let down and a dewy makeup that complemented perfectly with her look. In the pictures, Disha was seen looking as fresh as a flower and we are in love with this summery look that seems to be a perfect fit for the current Mumbai weather. As if this look wasn't already pretty enough, Disha also flashed her million-dollar smile in a few pictures and that is sure to make you swoon. Disha Patani Posts an Adorable Picture With a Doggo and We Are All Hearts.

Disha Patani Flashing Her Adorable Smile:

View this post on Instagram Last one🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:18am PDT

Disha Patani's Amazing Summery Look:

View this post on Instagram 🍦 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

Disha Flaunting Her Gorgeous Tresses:

View this post on Instagram 🐱 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 13, 2020 at 3:23am PDT

On the work front, Disha Patani is all set to be seen opposite Salman Khan in their upcoming film, Radhe - The Most Wanted Bhai. While the film was earlier slated for a 2020 release, given the coronavirus situation, it got postponed. It seems it'll be a while till we get to see Disha and Salman together on the big screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).