Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new post she has shared with fans on Saturday. In the Instagram image, Disha sports a midnight blue, fitted thigh high tube dress. She leaves her hair open and opts for a smokey-eyes impact. "Hair and makeup by me," Disha wrote alongside the image. Disha Patani Looks Like a Stunning Goddess in an Embellished Pastel Pink Lehenga (View Pics).

Disha keeps sharing workout videos and pictures on Instagram. Her bikini shoots, particularly, are lived by fans. She awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film "Bharat". "Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. Disha Patani’s Navy Blue Lehenga Can Be Your Inspiration for a Bridesmaid Outfit (View Pics).

Disha Patani Looks Glamorous in This Outfit!

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang". Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

