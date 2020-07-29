Kareena Kapoor Khan could well have versatility added on to her name! The resident glamazon never misses an opportunity to teach us a thing or two on exploring the entire spectrum of style - right from the most basic one to the intimidating! Her unabashed candour, an unperturbed spirit and a sass all render her to be a designer's muse and a stylist's delight. Hence, we see her giving the much-loved trends a worthy tap every now and then. She isn't a trend hound but someone who kickstarts trend. One such vibe back from January earlier this year saw Kareena give the slogan sweatshirt a sassy update! She made it look so easy by teaming the top with beige high tops and denim. The sweatshirt worth €85 (approximately Rs.7,380) is a wardrobe must-have!

Kareena goes on to simplify the fact that there is never a dull moment in her life, right from flaunting her baby bump like no one else making pregnancy fashionable to being a trailblazer and turning showstopper at LFW editions. Here's a closer look at her sweatshirt style. Kareena Kapoor Khan As the Elegant Reynu Taandon Muse Demands Your Attention RIGHT NOW!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Sweatshirt Chic

The French Toast slogan sweatshirt by the French brand, Sézane was teamed with relaxed fit black denim tucked into a pair of beige high tops. Signature glam of pink lips, sunnies and a bun completed her look. The Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Floral Hoodie Straight From Swiss Alps Can Buy You an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

