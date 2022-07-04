Eid al-Adha 2022 is inching closer! The second important Islamic festival after Eid ul-Fitr will be observed on July 10, Sunday. Eid al-Adha is observed as the day of sacrifice, which is also known as Big Eid. The 'Feast of Sacrifice' falls on the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, coinciding with the devotees' Hajj pilgrimage. Celebrations begin at the sunset of the earlier day and continue on the same day. People wear new clothes and decorate their houses on this festive day and women apply mehndi on their hands to celebrate Bakrid in the most beautiful manner. The mehndi ritual is quite common in India, where Muslim women and girls identify it as a significant source of beautification. So, get the latest collection of Eid al-Adha 2022 mehndi designs to adorn your hands for the unique festival.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated as the 'Salty Eid' as most of the traditional dishes prepared on this day are mostly salty and savoury but not sweet. The observance of this sacrifice day generally includes animal slaughter, as lambs are usually sacrificed to commemorate Ibrahim's sacrifice. On Allah's command, Ibrahim accepted to sacrifice his son, but God gave him a lamb before he could kill his son. For that, the practice of sacrifice remains common among Muslims. On this day, devotees offer special namaz in the mosque. Women beautify themselves with new clothes and ornaments and apply mehndi to celebrate Eid al-Adha. While you take time to fetch new garments for this big day, you've got these Easy and Beautiful Indian Henna Patterns to adorn your hands for Bakrid celebrations. Scroll down and get the lovely Mehndi designs now!

Eid al-Adha 2022 Mehndi Designs

Easy yet Beautiful Henna Patterns for Eid 2022

Eid 2022 Simple Mehndi Designs

Latest Indian Henna Patterns for Bakrid 2022

Very Simple and Lovely Mehndi Ideas for Eid al-Adha 2022

Eid al-Adha 2022 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Known to be the holier of two Islamic festivals, 'Big Eid' is observed by offering sweets, chocolates, and gifts and exchanging wishes to friends and family. As you've sorted your mehndi design followed by a beautiful dress to wear on Eid, you are all set to celebrate the festival. Eid Mubarak!

