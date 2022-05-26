While Manish Malhotra’s sequinned sarees were once a rage in Bollywood, with almost every beauty shining in various shades, Arpita Mehta seems to be the new Malhotra in town. The famous designer is like the name that every actress prefers to dress up in or at least has a piece in her wardrobe. From Ananya Pandey to Malaika Arora, ladies have decked up in style in various Arpita Mehta outfits and South star, Keerthi Suresh has finally joined the same bandwagon. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

For the promotions of her recent release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthi chose a yellow and white printed saree from the house of Arpita Mehta. With the help of her stylist, Archa Mehta, Keerthi conceptualised this ethnic look that was equal parts chic and simple. With extremely subtle makeup and loose hair, she completed her look further.

Keerthy Suresh and Shraddha Kapoor

Keerthy Suresh and Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keerthy’s choice of outfit reminded us of Shraddha Kapoor who wore the exact saree a few months earlier. It was the same yellow and white floral printed saree from the house of Arpita Mehta and it looked pretty on the Aashiqui 2 actress. With dewy makeup and hair styled in soft curls, she completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?

Now, coming to the poll, who do you think nailed her ethnic look better? Was it Keerthy Suresh or Shraddha Kapoor? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

