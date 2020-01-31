Fly or Fail: Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Divya Khosla Kumar Keep It Chic!

Airport Style (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Airport Fashion or Travel Style is a contemporary and versatile vibe that our globe-trotting celebs have made us conscious of. Each week witnesses a resurgence of delightful trends that give us glimpses of sartorial travel wear. While travelling can get cumbersome with little or no heed to one’s looks, the B-townies amaze us with their minimal yet chicer than usual avatars. Fashioning their presence while posing for the shutterbugs, they give us those much-needed #TravelGoals. The travel styles of Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Divya Khosla Kumar travelled in style. While Shilpa opted for the earthy and much in vogue tan shade, Karan Johar broke the monotony of his all-black look with a printed jacket. Tamannaah Bhatia channelled her love for Tom & Jerry with a graphic tee. Divya Khosla’s beige -black combination was an instant charmer.

With this airport vibe, we also love how these celebs notch up the travel ante with the now staples of a handbag or backpack, white sneakers, denim or bomber jackets and sunglasses. A thriving vibe that airport styling is, here’s how you can steal some enchanting styles and catch this week’s jet-zooming celebs right here!

Shilpa Shetty

A tan brown jumpsuit was teamed with suede boots, a brown bag, wavy textured hair, subtle makeup and minimal makeup. Shilpa Shetty Has a Passionate Affair With Pink, This Time It’s a Banarasi Six Yard!

Airport Style - Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Sunny Leone

A neon toned top, cargo pants, white high tops, jacket, sleek hair and sunnies.

Airport Style - Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar

An all-black look was perfectly broken with a printed jacket, boots, black backpack, sunnies.

Airport Style - Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tamannaah Bhatia

A graphic Tom & Jerry printed tee teamed with dark denims, white sneakers, sleek hair, a shawl and glasses. Nerdy Chic! Tamannaah Bhatia Shines With a Little Sunshine, Some Pink and Oodles of Elegance!

Airport Style - Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Divya Khosla Kumar

It was a ribbed cropped top teamed with a pair of fitted leather pants, high boots, a white handbag, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Airport Style -Divya Khosla Kumar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Travel styles range from being chic, comfortable to dressy, with a snazzy assortment of travel wear at your disposal, we too can deliberate on our travel wear for those annual sojourns. Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such style updates!