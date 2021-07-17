Ladies, it's here. Hot girl summer is back, and the pressure to look your best is higher than ever. A good fashion sense should undoubtedly be your weapon of choice. But if your taste in clothing isn't as nuanced as you'd like it to be yet, fret not. Very few styles of clothing give off that flirty, feminine vibe better than a well-worn dress does. Types of Skirts: From Priyanka Chopra in Pencil Skirt to Shilpa Shetty in Draped Skirt, Celeb-Inspired Way To Wear Skirts.

Certain dresses flatter specific body types, and it can be quite overwhelming to distinguish between them and pick your poison. So in this article, we are going to go over the types of dresses every woman should know about. Bodycon, A-line dresses, Sheath dresses are all very common and probably already have a place in your closet. This article will instead focus on more less-known dress types that deserve a place in your wardrobe. They are unique and fun with a touch of fashion-forward. Read on!

1. Bandage Dress

Super versatile and ultra-flattering, Bandage dresses have been in fashion ever since Herve Leger introduced them many years ago. Bandage dresses have a similar silhouette to the bodycon shape, and they accentuate the bust and hips to highlight your assets. They are the cornerstones of every classy woman's wardrobe and help achieve that stylish plus sexy look without needing a flawless figure.

Disha Patani, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian (File Image)

2. Peplum Dress

Combine fun, fit and flare, and you have a Peplum dress! The Peplum top or dress usually has a flared strip of fabric around the waistline which can make your waist appear smaller while still hugging your hips and thighs. A simple pair of flats make a daytime look, and you can swap it out with high heels for the perfect night look. Nipped waist and longer legs? Yes, please!

Kate Middleton, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor (File Image)

3. Blazer Dress

A menswear classic with a flirtatious twist, the Blazer dress is a bold and modern look created for businesswomen. What is a Blazer dress, you ask? It is simply lengthening a double-breasted jacket and tightening it at the waist to give it an hourglass shape. You can wear a figure-hugging variation with heels to parties or underpin one with cigarette pants to create something more formal.

Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Hailey Bieber (File Image)

4. Pinafore Dress

Pinafore dresses and skirts are the fall style you'll get your money's worth out of time and time again. Collarless, wide strapped with nonexistent sleeves, Pinafore dresses can be worn with a shirt or turtleneck underneath. Simply pair it with sneakers and a knitted scarf for a casual but chic everyday outfit.

Kriti Sanon, Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner (File Image)

5. Pouf Dress

Nipped at the waist and flaring out into a bouncy, pleated skirt, Pouf dresses are all the rage at the moment. You can go down the ultra-feminine route by pairing it with pearls and cute pumps, or you can make it rocker chic with a cropped leather jacket and sneakers.

Selena Gomez, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor (File Image)

These dresses barely touch the surface when it comes to chic and effortlessly sexy, but we hope they can get you started in your journey of finding your own aesthetic. And don't worry, you can wear these after hot girl summer passes too!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).