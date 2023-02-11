Unless you are living under a rock, you would be aware of Galentine's Day celebration. The day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day and it is to be celebrated with your besties. It's a day for women to celebrate their friendships with their lady friends and means a lot to every woman. Ladies usually organise their brunch dates with their BFFs or simply go out for coffee outings with their gang of girls. But when it comes to celebration, having a chic wardrobe is a must! Valentine's Day 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Hot Outfits To Wear On Your Date Night!

We suggest you start picking some cutesy dresses for your Galentine's Day celebration. And just in case you're having a tough time in picking an outfit, we can lend you a helping hand. Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon's wardrobe is a delight when it comes to stunning and chic dresses. They love their girly silhouettes and their closet is a dream come true for any girl out there. From pretty pink dresses to chic style statements in red, our B-town beauties' style file is filled with so many stunning pieces that it's hard to pick a favourite. But you mustn't worry for we are here! Valentine's Day 2023 Outfit Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's 'Non-Red' Outfits That You Can Wear On This Special Day!

We have personally curated a list of some of the best style statements for you to choose from for your Galentine's Day celebration. So, go ahead and take your pick.

A Green Co-ord Set Like Tara Sutaria's

Rakul Preet Singh's Velvet Dress

Kangana Ranaut's Skirt and Tunic

Kriti Sanon's Floral Print Dress

Tamannaah's Colourful Separates

Alia Bhatt's Mini Dress

Ananya Panday's Co-ordinated Look

Lastly, happy Galentine's Day lovelies.

