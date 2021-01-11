Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez never fail to raise the temperature on social media with her glamorous and super-hot pictures. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their luxurious lifestyle in Dubai, UAE, where Ronaldo was honoured with ‘Player of the Century’ award. In her latest Instagram posts, Georgina showed off her pert bum as she soaked up the sun in Dubai. She even enjoyed some jet ski, giving her fans the holiday vibe we all so miss! The Spanish model once again lit the platform with her hotness, and we cannot stop gushing over her elegance. In this article, we bring some pictures of the Spanish model from her latest holidaying.

Georgina knows how to keep fans hooked. In no time, the 26-year-old became a social media personality—courtesy her alluring personality. She travelled to Dubai to support beau Ronaldo who was honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards. But there too, the Spanish model stole the show while wearing a sparkly red dress. The couple had their intimate New Year celebration, where they were twinning in white, deeply in love. While Ronaldo is back on the field, girlfriend Georgina decided to soak some vitamin D and hit the beach. She was captured enjoying jet skiing. Her latest Instagram pictures will remind you of all the cherishing holiday and travel moments; you miss so dearly.

Here Are the Pics:

Georgina’s Instagram is full of pictures of her luxurious lifestyle with the football stalwart and their adorable kids. She is credited for giving a sneak peek of her life through photographs and videos on social media, including some of her endearing photos. It goes without a doubt that she is one of the most-followed celebrities.

