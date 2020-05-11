Happy Birthday, Adah Sharma: Purple, Pink, Blue and Red, Adah’s Hair Colour Game Is Always on Point in These Stunning Pics

Adah Sharma (Photo Credits: adah_ki_adah/ Instagram)

It is Adah Sharma’s birthday today. Some of you may recall the movies where she was cast, every time you hear her name, but for hair colour lovers, she is the chic girl who never shies away to experiment with her looks. Enhancing her hue or switching the shade, just for a change, Adah’s chic celebrity styles have always given some major fashion goals. The 1920 actress dyes her hair into different adventurous shades. The latest style she is rocking is the bright shades of purple and pink, which looks absolutely amazing on her and totally matches her playful personality. But do you remember the tri-coloured ombre hairstyle comprising purple, pink and strawberry-blonde ends? And the time, when she pulled off, that oh-so-gorgeous, purple mane? Adah has taken all of us by surprise; each time, she changed her hair colour. Purple, pink, blue, red and many more, on the occasion of Adah Sharma’s birthday, here we look at her hair colour game in stunning pictures, that were all so on-point!

Pastel Pink Perfect

Long locks in a pastel pink? Oh, yes, please! This hair colour just gave her a different personality, all together! Don't you all agree? The otherwise playful girl, turned into a badass queen, so chic and classy!

Purple Passion

It is no easy to pull off such a bold colour! But Adah made it seem so effortless. If any of you out there, are giving a second thought for the colour, just take lessons from your girl on how to pull off this magnetic hue with ease.

Red Hair, No Care

The red hair coloured look has been there, for quite a long time. Adah dyed her ends in auburn red, and this has got to be the most gorgeous of all the shades. The above particular look gives us the perfect summer vibes!

There’s Nothing Called Too Much Colour

Purple, pink and orange, Adah’s three coloured ombre game gave major hair goals. She opted for this perfect boho-chic hairstyle for her debut web series, The Holiday. The time she was sporting this colour, Adah would majorly keep her ends curled, that allowed the transition between each colour more vehement and cooler.

Enthralling Electric

The bright shades of purple and pink, is what The Commando 3 actress is currently sporting. In the above picture, the denim on denim look, so well suited her mane. It is so comforting, yet sophisticated.

Adah’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of her, experimenting with different looks. Her hair colour attracts us more to her feed. From pastel to bright coloured hue, she has pulled off all the looks like a pro! We wish her, a very Happy Birthday. Hope the actress is quarantining well and staying healthy!