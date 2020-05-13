Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson! Let's Take a Look at the Hottest Pictures of the Batman Star as He Turns 34

Hottest Pictures of the Batman Star Robert Pattison (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a millennial and you didn't have a crush on Twilight star, Robert Pattinson in your teenage, were you even a teenager? Every girl's heartthrob, Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson, popularly known as Robert Pattison turns 34 today. We wish the actor a very happy birthday. Many of us also remember him from his role of Cedric Diggory from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The dapper star shot to fame with his role as Edward Cullen in Twilight and for some of the fans, he will always remain that seductive vampire. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Zachary Levi’s Shazam 2 Get New Release Dates, Courtesy Coronavirus Pandemic.

However, apart from his brilliant acting, the star has a top-notch dress sense. The upcoming version of The Batman will be starring none other than Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. It is also being said to be "darker" than other adaptations and we can't wait, but today as it is Robert Pattison's birthday, let's take a look at some of his hottest pictures:

Hot As Ever!

That Chiseled Jawline

One of The Most Contagious Smiles

Could There Be a Better Batman?

If This Isn't Hot We Don't Know What Is

Well, we can only wait for DC film The Batman but its first camera test is out. Filmmaker Matt Reeves dropped the video snippet of Robert Pattinson as Batman. Fans couldn't keep calm seeing The Lighthouse actor appear as the new Batman.