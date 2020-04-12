Happy Birthday, Saoirse Ronan! An Ode to Your Rapturous Affair With the Red Carpet, One Brilliant Look at a Time!

Saoirse Ronan Birthday Special Red Carpet Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A salient reckoning fashion force as much as she is a delight on-screen, Saoirse Ronan turns 26 today. The Bronx born Irish millennial finds her solace in the styling sensibilities of international fashion stylist Elizabeth Saltzman. The millennial's apparent penchant to notch up the ante on the red carpet with her sartorial sensibilities is underlined by a minimal chic and strong beauty game in tow. Prints and monotone in heady and unconventional hues coupled with an equally norm-breaking silhouette game keep this millennial's buzz as the red carpet trailblazer always worth a reckon. A four-time Academy Award nominee for Atonement (2008), Brooklyn (2016), Lady Bird (2018) and Little Women (2020), it would be quite safe to say that red carpets are essentially her turf. With a crystal clear grasping on what works for her, likes and dislikes coupled with a hearty risk appetite, the Galway Girl, Saoirse has crafted an Award season fashion arsenal that bears a matured vibe all whilst being playful and edgy.

Ahead, we have rounded out Saoirse's red carpet fabulosity, one striking ensemble at a time. Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig's Adaptation is Emotional and Cleverly Crafted for Our Times With Stellar Performances by Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Saoirse Ronan - Golden Globe Awards 2016

It was a white caped gown by Saint Laurent with a chic hairdo, delicate drop earrings and subtle makeup.

Saoirse Ronan at Golden Globe Awards 2016 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Tony Awards 2016

It was a stunning Stella McCartney fishtail blush pink dress with a sleek cut out detailing. Jennifer Fisher jewellery, a loose updo and natural makeup.

Saoirse Ronan at Tony Awards 2016 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Academy Awards 2018

It was a Calvin Klein by Appointment pink bow trimmed gown with Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier jewellery and Roger Vivier heels coupled with sleek hair and subtle glam.

Saoirse Ronan at Academy Awards 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Oscar Nominee Luncheon 2018

The actress had a fine colour-blocking moment in a Cushnie et Ochs orange dress teamed with pink velvet platform sandals, textured hair and subtle makeup.

Saoirse Ronan at Oscar Nominee Luncheon 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Saoirse chose a Michael Kors ivory-toned suit with textured wavy hair and subtle makeup. Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan's Film 'Ammonite' Caught in Row Over Fictitious Lesbian Story.

Saoirse Ronan at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Met Gala 2019

Saoirse went all out wearing an eye-catching, body-hugging Gucci gown featuring dramatic gold structured shoulder pads draped onto the dress. Textured waves, huge studs, deftly done up eyes and nude pink lips completed her look.

Saoirse Ronan at Met Gala 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women Premiere 2019

The actress chose an unusual monochrome Gucci dress with a high embellished bib neck and black boots. She upped the vibe with teal blue-toned eyelids finishing up the look with a nude lip and sleek, straight hair.

Saoirse Ronan at Little Women premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - AFI Awards 2019

It was a green jumpsuit from the Pre-Fall 2020 collection of Alex Perry with Schutz shoes, and Kinraden earrings, subtle glam and textured wavy hair completed her look. Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: Saoirse Ronan And Margot Robbie Deliver Powerful Performances As Two Conflicted Queens In A Man's World.

Saoirse Ronan at AFI Awards 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Golden Globe Awards 2020

The actress cut a striking picture wearing a backless custom Celine gown entirely covered in crystals with strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Saoirse Ronan at Golden Globe Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saoirse Ronan - Critics Choice Awards 2020

Giving the monotones a miss, the Irish beauty opted for a dramatic, vintage ruffled printed floral coral toned embellished sheer Erdem gown. Colourful rings, delicate studs, an updo with side bangs and bold red lips upped her look.

Saoirse Ronan at Critics Choice Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Embarking on a fashion fervour that's delightfully a class apart and refreshing at the same time, here's wishing the talented millennial a fabulous birthday and more such fashionable moments ahead.