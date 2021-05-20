Hina Khan is one of the most fashional actresses in the telly world. Honestly, her fashion evolution is one of the best so far. In the past couple of years, Hina has upped her fashion game. She can carry off any outfit effortlessly. She is a fashionista in its truest terms. Hina's on-point fashion sense is something that needs to be appreciated. She is a style inspiration for many women across age groups. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress never fails to impress us with her fashion choices.

From trendy to simple looks, the diva can manage to pull off any look with absolute ease. Fashion enthusiasts can look up to her for style inspiration. Being an avid social media user, Hina keeps sharing her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing app to keep her entertained. However, we have ended up bookmarking a lot of Hina's recent outfits as an inspiration. From plunge neck to maxi dress, she looks cute in all sorts of dresses. Let's take a look at Hina Khan's best looks in dresses.

Plunge Neck Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Button Down Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Bodycon Denim Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Maxi Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Ball Gown Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in a music video Patthar Wargi alongside Tanmay Ssingh. Earlier, she was seen in another music video Bedard alongside Stebin Ben and Sapan Krishna. She made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked in 2020. Hina also made her digital debut with a web series titled Damaged 2.

Now, let us know in the comment section which looks of Hina Khan in dresses is your favourite.

