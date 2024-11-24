The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be a revelation for both the contestants and the viewers. Former Bigg Boss contestant and this week's guest, Hina Khan, will join the housemates to evaluate their 'Rishton ki Reality' and uncover hidden feelings among the contestants, which could completely change the dynamics of the game. As Hina Khan tests these relationships, old bonds are sure to break, and new alliances may form. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Hina Khan Returns As Guest on Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Gets Emotional Sharing Her Cancer Battle (Watch Promo).

Avinash Mishra Calls Out Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra

The latest promo shared by the makers shows Hina Khan assigning the housemates the task of naming a "rotten apple" from each group, someone they feel is spoiling the whole barrel (group). They must then burst a balloon filled with liquid on that person's head and state their reason. Avinash Mishra calls out Rajat Dalal first, saying, "Ye har week alag alag change karleta hai group. Yeh bolta hai ki yeh iska game hai" (He keeps changing groups every week and calls it his game). In response, Rajat says he will obviously continue doing that, as everyone is there to play the game, and he will keep playing his way.

Avinash Mishra Lashes Out Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra During ‘Rishton Ki Reality’

Next, he chooses Karan Veer Mehra from the other group and lashes out at him for faking his bond with Shilpa Shirodkar for a very long time. He says that KV likes to play the victim despite Shilpa betraying him on numerous occasions. Avinash asserts that there must be some reason behind his doing this. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Digvijay Rathee Body-Shames Yamini Malhotra by Calling Her ‘Haathi’; Here’s How She Reacted (Watch Video).

Do you think Avinash Mishra best utilised the 'Rishton Ki Reality' task to expose some of the housemates? Catch the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight at 10 PM IST only on Colors TV.

