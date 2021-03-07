Hina Khan is busy slaying, all day, every day and we simply love to stalk her on Instagram. The Hacked actress who's also a producer now is busy reading multiple scripts these days but her fashion game hasn't certainly taken a back seat. It always manages to secure a numero uno position in her list of 'to-do' things. After boggling our minds with her Maldives holiday pictures and later with her sunny shenanigans in a vineyard in Nashik, Hina's back to doing what she does best - casually posing while making us admire her #ootd. Hina Khan Exuding all the 'Vintage Fashion' Vibes With Her New Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Hina's newest appearance sees her decked up in a white and blue floral co-ord set and boy does that look charming! With a charming bralette and mini skirt, the modish attire accentuates her figure further. Hina has accessorised her look with a delicate necklace, dark brown lips, slightly smoky eyes and straightened hair. The styling is going perfectly well with her attire and she's oozing all the glamorous vibes through it. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With summer fast approaching, we are on the lookout for fresh, new co-ord set designs and Hina's outfit has certainly ticked all the right departments. The colour combination is definitely most pleasant and the silhouette is something that you cannot go wrong with. We hope she continues inspiring us with her fashion outings and that she keeps setting new goals for summer fashion.

