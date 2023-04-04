A small piece of jewellery could be the game-changer for your entire look! They are bold, edgy and definitely trendy! Bollywood heroines are now amping up their glamour quotient with ear cuffs. Interestingly, ear cuffs can be part of minimalist as well as maximalist trends. From Deepika Padukone to Rashmika Mandanna, all seem smitten by the trend and have been flaunting it at various recent events. Let's have a look at the latest... Deepika Padukone Has the Prettiest Earrings Collection, Proof in Pics!

Anushka Sharma

At the recently held Indian Sports honours, Anushka Sharma flaunted a maximalist trend with earcuff danglers. She flaunted two earcuffs with her bardot purple-coloured gown.

Deepika Padukone

For the opening event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Deepika Padukone chose to don an intricately embellished Anamika Khanna pantsuit and accessorised it with tiny earcuff earrings!

Rashmika Mandanna

This south belle is hitting the right notes with her fashion and accessories choices. For the NMACC event, Rashmika wore a FalguniShanePeacock customized gown. To complement her bold look, she opted for an earcuff that covered her entire ear!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For one Lakme Fashion week look, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a silver toned tribal earcuffs. She wore it with an Anamika Khanna black-hued gown.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Liger actor ramped up her glamour with a tiny earcuff, that she matched it with a pantsuit.