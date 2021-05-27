Huma Qureshi has set the fashion ball rolling with her multiple appearances for Maharani's e-promotions. The new web series on SonyLiv will see Qureshi as a political leader who hesitatingly takes the charge when her husband asks her to. And while she may be a simpleton in the series, in real life, she's quite glamorous and stylish as we all are aware. She had two major releases this month (Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead) and it suffices to say that she made the most of it. Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

After a printed co-ord set that also looked quite sporty, Huma got inclined towards something more girly next. She picked a red hot attire from the house of Zwaan and needless to say, it struck a chord with us. We loved her red midi dress that had some interesting detailing like a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to it. The collared dress with a knotted effect around looked amazing on her and we'd personally give her a good rating for it. Huma Qureshi Birthday Special: Edgy Chic and Spunky, There’s an Outfit for Every Mood in Her Wardrobe!

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Huma kept her rest of the styling very simple with a high ponytail, nude lips, minimal makeup and a pair of chunky earrings. The palette was too loud and excessive styling wasn't the best option for it and we are glad her team stuck to the basics.

Huma's Maharani will also star Sohum Shah as her husband who plays the Chief Minister who resigns and asks his wife to take over the position. The series is inspired by real-life events in Bihar when Rabri Devi was sworn as the Chief Minister after her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav has resigned from his post.

