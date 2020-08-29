If her unapologetic statements, a sassy demeanour and a chicer than usual style play have all been charming then trust Kangana to keep updating it repeatedly. Complacency has no place in her fashion arsenal as she and her trusty fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar go on to reign infallible, one-of-a-kind ensembles one after another. For example, a recent vibe of hers - a virtual meet up session to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj saw her stir up a salient saree chic storm. The floral printed saree by the homegrown label, Saundh was a contemporary take on the much-loved print in a dark undertone of black.

When she isn't engaging the audiences and critics alike with her volatile performances, Kangana loves to experiment and engage the fashion lovers and critics alike by sprucing up classic styles with a twist, just like the style we have recapped here. When Kangana Ranaut Channeled Her Inner Gypsy Soul in This Monochrome Behrukh Kurta Set!

Kangana Ranaut - Floral Chic

An Alaric black floral printed saree worth Rs.8,995 featuring border highlighted with pittawork and raw silk blouse from Saundh was teamed with a flower-adorned updo, subtle glam, a silver oxidized necklace and a pair of black sliders. Yo or Hell No? Kangana Ranaut's White Pantsuit for Virtual Inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes 2020.

Kangana Ranaut in Saundh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Panga, a sports drama directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios also featuring Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in pivotal roles. She will be seen as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, a trilingual biographical film directed by A. L. Vijay narrating the story about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, late politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that was scheduled for a release on 26 June 2020.

