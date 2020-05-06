Karan Johar’s Salt and Pepper Look Prompts Ekta Kapoor to Offer Him 'Rishabh Bajaj’s' Role From Kasautii Zindagi Kay!

Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Karan Johar has been making his fans giggle and laugh amid the lockdown, courtesy his Instagram wall. Be it his posts featuring Yash and Roohi to just sharing updates from his daily quarantine life, Karan knows exactly how to attract fans attention. Recently, the filmmaker posted a photo mocking himself which saw his salt and pepper look on display. Along with the pic, he also made fun of his acting career and requested risk-taking directors that he is open to doing father roles in movies. Well, this particular post of KJo garnered a lot of response from fans and celebs. However, it was Ekta Kapoor's comment on the photo which ticked our funny bone. Karan Johar Flaunts His Grey Hair amid Lockdown and Varun Dhawan Is in Love with KJo’s New Look (Watch Video).

The TV queen was quick to revert and replied onto the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's pic with an offer. Kapoor offered Karan the role of Prerna's hubby Mr Rishah Bajaj on her daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. "I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps! Pls, come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!,” she commented. Hilarious and how! Currently, the role of Mr Bajaj is played by hottie Karan Singh Grover. Karan Johar is Embarrassed During Lockdown As Yash and Roohi Put His 'S*x and Magic' on Display (Watch Video).

Check Out Karan Johar's Grey and Black Post Here:

And Here's Ekta Kapoor's Comment On Karan's Pic:

Ekta Kapoor's Reply To Karan Johar's Post

Well, we wonder what would be Karan's reply to Ekta's offer? Even Farha Khan replied to the pic and said, "Ul be more high maintenance than the heroine!!" LOL!" We are really loving the popularity mister Johar's black and the grey post has received. Meanwhile, Karan was recently part of a fundraising initiative which was a live-concert with some well-known names performing from the industry. The aim of this one was to collect moolah for the ones in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned!