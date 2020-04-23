Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Casual Extravagance With This Gucci Fringe Tank Top in This #ThrowbackThursday Picture Will Daze You!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Throwback Picture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our week seems incomplete without the mention of our perennial #GirlCrush Kareena Kapoor Khan! You wonder why? For starters, looking glamourous is definitely an intangible part of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s glorious resume. Also, doing things the way nobody else can, Kareena Kapoor aces the art of having it all. Her larger than life closet that boasts of all things classy and fabulous courtesy, she loves to regale us with her exceptional style play. While fashion certainly need not be expensive, a personal sense of style is what sets her apart – giving us the masterclass to seamlessly blend in luxurious classic international labels and home-grown ones. Inevitably, it does strike a chord with us and how! A throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her mother dearest Babita had the former flaunting her usual casual self in a quite pricey, graphic printed tank top but also featuring fringes galore from Gucci.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a bonafide style chameleon. From nailing a basic travel look to oozing sass on the runway, we believe there is no style that Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot attempt and ace as well! She loves her brands, Gucci being an all-time favourite! Here is a closer look at her yet another Gucci moment. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Gucci Chic

The picture shows Kareena wearing a fringe tank top from Gucci featuring a strawberry print from the Spring Summer 2019 collection. The top was finished out with fringe detailing ending with pink beads. The Italian make top, priced at $1,101 (approximately Rs. 84192) was teamed with a pair of dark skinny fit denim, signature wavy hair and barely-there glam. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.