Karisma Kapoor Dresses Up Chic, Spreads Some Easter Sunday Cheer Amid Lockdown! Here’s Why We Love Her Infectious Vibe!

Karisma Kapoor in Rixo for Easter Sunday celebrations (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The ongoing lockdown has everyone indulging in low-key festivities. Giving us an ample peek of their shenanigans on social media are the B-town celebrities. Karisma Kapoor, one of the consistently impeccable sartorial stunners in tinsel town is innately stylish. She has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame with occasional experimentation. While an equal dose of chic and daring silhouettes, usual and unusual fabrics, safe and flattering cuts mark her signature style, she pulls them off with understated aplomb. Classic chic is how Karisma Kapoor describes her ladylike choices and is always a delight. Karisma Kapoor slipped into a giraffe multi-spot printed dress from the UK based label, Rixo. What's more? Apart from styling herself so impeccably, she even put on makeup, heels and flaunted a chic hairdo.

Karisma channelled a 60s inspired colour palette with muted earthy tones of reds, yellows and greens. Colourful yet subtle, her dress featured a contemporary silhouette and here is a closer look at how she styled it. Karisma Kapoor Is All About Understated Elegance in This Nostalgia Meets Contemporary Checkered Dress for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor - Tres Chic

It was a midi dress worth £315 (approximately Rs. 30,000) teamed with sleek black heels, signature bold red lip, pulled back hair into a half bun and black earrings. Karisma Kapoor Oozes Chic Subtlety in a Monochrome Look for Mentalhood Promotions!

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also featured Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series paid an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.