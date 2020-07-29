A perennial member of Bollywood's sartorial club, Karisma Kapoor never misses an opportunity to make a compelling case for chic styles in all of her appearances. With virtues of effortless, sartorial and minimal chic underlining her fashion arsenal, Karisma Kapoor dazzled us with a chic promotional style play for her digital debut with Mentalhood just before the lockdown commenced in March. While she has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame, she also experiments. She is equally at ease in high-street luxe styles as she is in homegrown labels. A throwback vibe featuring a shimmery sass, courtesy of Balmain had us marvelling at Lolo!

Here is a closer look at her crisp but shimmery style play. When Karisma Kapoor Splurged Rs 20,000 on a Print on Print Ensemble That’s Oh-So-Perfect for the Summers!

Karisma Kapoor - Shimmer, Shine and Slay

A shimmery blazer from Balmain was teamed with an all-black style with a high wavy ponytail and subtle makeup. Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: Perpetual Stunner of Bollywood’s Sartorial Club, Lolo’s Every Style Is a Lo! Behold! Slay Moment!

Karisma Kapoor in Balmain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karisma made a comeback and a debut on the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor's web series, Mentalhood sharing screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series that revolves around different natures of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children released during the lockdown in March.

