Karwa Chauth is just a couple of days away and we bet ladies are busy in its preparation. The traditional festival holds prominence in Northern India where a woman observes a day-long fast for the prosperity and longevity of her husband. Thanks to Yash Chopra movies, we all are well acquainted with this festival and how it is celebrated traditionally. Typically, ladies decide to wear red colour outfits on this big auspicious day but that's clearly not a rule. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Other Bollywood Beauties Teach You How to Pull Off Bandhani Print in Style.

Red is not a mandatory colour to be worn on Karwa Chauth. Instead, you can pick any shade and colour to flaunt on this day. It could be something as bright as a yellow or something subtle like powder pink. Heavily embellished attires are usually preferred, but it's not a mandate. In the end, it's all about what makes you feel comfortable. You can pick the most basic Anarkali or a stunning traditional six yards and decide to celebrate this festival - it's all your choice. And just in case you need help picking the proper attire, we have listed some of our favourite looks by B-town divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt below. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Aced Polka Dots Outfits Like a Pro!

So go ahead and have a look at these non-red looks to flaunt at Karwa Chauth 2022.

Kriti Sanon's Hot Pink Saree

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma's Green Chanderi Saree

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Yellow Lehenga Choli

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Ivory Anarkali

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's Burnt Orange Coloured Saree

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dull Grey Anarkali

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi's White Saree

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On that note, here's extending some warm Karwa Chauth greetings to all our readers!

