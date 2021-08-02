Kiara Advani is surely taking some right steps when it comes to her promotional wardrobe these days. After picking a tangerine pantsuit from the house of Sonaakshi Raaj, the Shershaah girl settled for something subdued in a simple but stunning Ralph Lauren design. Advani's stylist, Eka Lakhani took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest #ootd and we must say, we are smitten. Kiara certainly nailed her choice of outfit for the day and we are glad she chose something elegant and not funky for her next appearance. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani in Traditional Six Yards by Manish Malhotra.

The white halter neck, bodycon dress by Ralph Lauren certainly accentuated Kiara's figure further. Lakhani has conceptualised a simpler look for this outfit with no heavy jewellery but just a pair of diamond hoops instead. With straight blow-dried hair, she amplified her look further. Contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and nude lips completed Kiara's look further. Overall, it was a smart and formal choice that looked regale indeed! Kiara Advani Birthday: Her Fashion Choices Have Always Been Like 'Good News' To Us (View Pics).

Kiara Advani in Ralph Lauren

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara is currently promoting her new release, Shershaah with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra these days. Post which, she also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Recently, she was also announced as the female lead opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's next. With such amazing projects in her kitty already, we are excited to see what she announces next!

