Kristen Bell is without a doubt one of the most talented American actresses. From brilliant voice acting to stage productions to movies, she has done it all. Bell shot to fame after first receiving critical acclaim for her first major role as the title character in the teen noir drama television series Veronica Mars. She has been popular for being the narrator on the famed drama series, Gossip Girl. As for her movie career, Bell has starred in several rom-coms including the likes of Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010). Her biggest stint as the voice actress though as been Princess Anna in the Disney animated fantasy films Frozen. Bell is known for her amazing persona off-screen too and is considered to be one of the funniest people in Hollywood. Kristen Bell Steps Down from Voicing a Mixed-Race Character in Central Park.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on July 18, we look at some of her best fashion outings. Bell has an amazing taste when it comes to fashion and usually prefers to go for simplistic and elegant outfits. From her red carpet outings to TV show appearances, she never fails to amaze us with her choices. The actress is known for her fabulous style and often prefers to go for outfits that are more in pastes or off-whites. On the occasion of her birthday, we look at her best fashion outings so far. Kristen Bell Says She Is Raising Her Two Daughters to Be ‘Anti-Racist’.

Bell's Classy Christian Dior Gown With a Keyhole Neck

Kristen Bell in a Casual and Comfy Red Jumpsuit

Bell's Pristine Look At In White

Kristen Bell's Flowy Zuhair Murad Gown

Bell's Perfect Floral Dress:

These beautiful outfits can only be rocked so gracefully by someone like Bell. Kristen has managed to floor at almost every red carpet appearance. The Good Place actress has been making a lot of talk show appearances too and they too have been inspiring us considering how simplistic they are. Bell sure knows how to make minimalistic look gorgeous. Tell us your favourite picks of Kristen's outfits.

