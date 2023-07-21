While Kriti Sanon's last release may have tanked at the box office, the actress is not letting it affect her in any way. She's gearing up for her next movie while also signing her next projects. Being an outsider, Kriti's journey is inspirational to everyone out there. She definitely has the potential to rule over Bollywood and while she's working on achieving this feat, Sanon is also amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon, Whose White Ruffle Saree Did You Like?

One look at Kriti Sanon's past appearances and you are convinced that she loves white. Looking pristine in white attire is her dream and she achieves it almost every time she wears it. Kriti looks divine in her outfits but whites are certainly our favourites. From a classic midi dress to a saree or something indo-western, Sanon has to have a white outfit in different designs and silhouettes. She will pair her white outfit with either dark lips or go with muted nude shades. In any case, the outcome has always been ah-mazing! To check out her pristine looks in white, let's take a look at some of her pictures. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of Kriti Sanon's white dresses did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).