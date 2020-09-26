Being the cover girl of such reputed fashion magazine like Vogue is an achievement in itself. But American singer, Lizzo just made history as she became the very ‘First Big Black Woman’ to get featured on Vogue magazine cover. Yes, and the hip-hop star is looking so stunning. Needless to say, her appearance on the Vogue cover has grabbed all the eyeballs and soon took over the headlines across the world. The artist is the face of Vogue’s October issue with the cover line: Lizzo on Hope, Justice and Election 2020. And it does not only end here! The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share more pics from her cover shoot and inspiring quotes from her interview with the magazine, and she has something even more encouraging to say to all the black girls. Singer Lizzo Opens Up About Her Anxiety Issues and How Breathing Helps Her to Feel Better.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist, Lizzo, who reached superstardom in 2019 is often vocal on her social feed about her inclusive approach to life. She even posted a lot in the past about body positivity and not letting others define her. There is no doubt as to why Lizzo is so famous, especially among the youths. While the Vogue magazine cover photo on Instagram, the singer wrote, “I am the first big Black woman on the cover of @voguemagazine. The first Black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my Black girls, if someone like you hasn't done it yet — BE THE FIRST. Thank you, Anna Wintour & Sergio Kletnoy.” Cardi B Gets Bouquet of Flowers From Lizzo With Handwritten Note Amid Divorce.

Sizzling in a red hot long flowy dress, Lizzo sure up the game of fall fashion. The October issue is significant. Not only the photo represents body positivity, but it is acknowledging that bodies are different and that people come in all shapes and sizes. Lizzo sat down with esteemed poet and playwright, Claudia Rankine to discuss the “commercialized” problem with body positivity.

The American singer shared more pictures from her cover shoot and she looks every bit of fabulousness. “I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo was quoted saying in the interview. “Being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?” she continued.

The “Truth Hurts” singer went on to discuss how her career in the music industry has been and how is rooting for more changes to happen. She even displayed her interest in politics and her support to the US States Senator Kamala Harris who is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election. With the latest photoshoot, Lizzo once again proved that she is a queen!

