Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu celebrates his birthday on August 9. The Telugu actor who will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli for his next is currently holidaying in Scotland. The actor recently shared pictures from his lovely UK holiday and we were all hearts for it. His amazingly good looks and love for that boy-next-door fashion make him a forever favourite with his fans. Critics, of course, admire his acting skills which are exceptional as well. Mahesh Babu–Sitara Ghattamaneni Twin in White at Producer Dil Raju’s Son’s Birthday Bash! Check Out the Father-Daughter Duo’s Pics and Videos From the Event.

One look at Mahesh Babu's style file and you are convinced that he has a penchant for simplicity. With simple checkered shirts paired with well-fitted jeans, he sets out to win your hearts and never loses your attention. His choices definitely aren't as eccentric as Ranveer Singh's and yet they make enough noise for you to take attention. Mahesh Babu's style file will resonate with all the commoners. It's not difficult to replicate but extremely easy on your eyes. To elaborate more on his comfy fashion and simplicity, let's check out a few pictures from his style file. Mahesh Babu Oozes Fitness Goals in the Latest Insta Post! View Tollywood Superstar’s Pics Showing Off His Arm Workout in the Gym.

Happy Birthday, Mahesh Babu!

