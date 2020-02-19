Mia Khalifa in Plunging Neckline Dress For a Hot '50's Housewife' Picture Is Giving Us Vintage Feels

Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa is just goals. The former XXX pornstar and pornhub queen knows exactly how to mesmerise her fans when it comes to posting pictures on Instagram. Khalifa recently shared a picture of herself wearing a plunging neckline dress with polka dots that flaunts ample cleavage on Instagram and just killed all our mid-week blues. Coincidently the mid-week blues killing dress is in blue as well. She can be seen giving a total vintage feels holding a tray of freshly baked cupcakes with colourful frosting teasing us with her seductive smile. Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

In the picture that looks like a part of a fifties-themes photoshoot, Mia Khalifa is wearing a crossed-neck dress with white polka dots, teaming it up with a pair of white long-sleeved gloves. She looks cheerful and it seems like this is a behind-the-scenes shot. Khalifa left her mane loose in soft waves and for makeup, she let her bold red lips do all the talking. Pornhub Queen, Mia Khalifa Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs in the Latest Bikini Picture on Instagram and It Is GOALS!

You have to take a look at the picture for yourself to believe us how magical Mia Khalifa is looking. Her caption took a dig at the mansplaining that existed in the fifties and HOW. The caption read: "I feel like I would’ve been a great 50’s housewife until someone tries to mansplain offsides to me. Link in bio " View Pic:

"Ready for your own baking show!", somebody commented on the picture while somebody else declared that it is their favourite picture on Mia Khalifa's Instagram. We are not exaggerating when we say that Mia Khalifa and Food is a perfect combination.