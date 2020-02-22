Miss Diva 2020: Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta, Aditya Roy Kapur Slay in Style on the Grand Finale Red Carpet (See Pics)

Miss Diva 2020 Red Carpet

The Grande Finale of Miss Diva 2020 is taking place in Mumbai on Saturday, February 22. It's a crucial evening given that the winner of this pageant will get the huge privilege of representing India for the next event, Miss universe 2020. The Top 20 Finalists of the Miss Diva 2020 are Aavriti Choudhary, Adline Castelino, Anisha Sharma, Archana Ravi, Arshina Sumbul, Farhat Firoza, Lavanya Gunasekar, Malashya Kashyap, Megha Sachdeva, Neha Jaiswal, Nishi Bhardwaj, Payal Sharma, Rashalika Sabharwal, Roshni Sharma, Rushali Yadav, Shivangi Sharma, Shreya Poonja, Suruthi Periyasamy, Tanya Subramanian, and Vaishnavi Ganesh. Lara Dutta On Miss DIVA 2020 And How Indian Girls Are Perceived On The World Map!

The pageant is being judged by some amazing personalities such as Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor among others. The red carpet for the grand event has begun and celebrities such as Lara Dutta, Malaika Arora arrived looking their gorgeous best for the special evening. Former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta looked stunning in a blue gown on the red carpet. Malaika too slayed in her one-shoulder yellow gown. Check out pictures from the red carpet!

Malaika Arora and Neelima Azeem on the Red Carpet:

Aditya Roy Kapur at Miss Diva 2020:

Lara Dutta At Miss Diva 2020 Red Carpet:

Lara Dutta and Anil Kapoor at Miss Diva 2020

Last year, Vartika Singh from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh who won the coveted title represented India at the World’s most prestigious pageant, Miss Universe 2019, let's see who among the beautiful ladies participating this year gets this honour this year.